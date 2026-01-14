The average prices of eight popular dining-out menu items in Seoul increased by roughly 3-5 percent in 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, adding to the cost-of-living burden for consumers.

Gimbap saw the steepest rise, with the average price of a single roll jumping 5.7 percent, from 3,500 won in November 2024 to 3,700 won in November 2025, dimming its image as a cheap and convenient meal option.

A bowl of kalguksu rose 4.9 percent, from 9,385 won to 9,846 won, while a kimchi jjigae meal climbed 4.7 percent, from 8,192 won to 8,577 won, reflecting a broader upward trend in everyday food prices.