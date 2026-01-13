NARA — President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi briefly traded diplomacy for drums on Tuesday, sitting side by side for an impromptu duet accompanying recent K-pop hits.

Cheong Wa Dae described the moment as a glimpse of the two leaders’ "chemistry and personal rapport."

The moment came after the two wrapped a joint news conference on the summit’s outcome and moved into a private session, where the Japanese side had arranged a surprise event that quickly drew attention, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a press statement.

In front of a Pearl drum kit — one of Japan’s best-known music brands — the two leaders donned matching blue uniforms prepared by the Japanese side and launched into an impromptu duet.

Takaichi is widely known as a fan of bands such as Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. She has said she began drumming in a college band.

"The event was specially prepared by the Japanese side as a symbolic way to showcase the chemistry and personal rapport between the two leaders," Kim said.

Lee and Takaichi played "Golden," the theme song from Netflix’s global hit "KPop Demon Hunters" — a joint project involving South Korea, Japan and the United States — as well as "Dynamite," the Billboard-topping BTS track.

"The two leaders turned their post-summit conversation into a distinctive moment of cultural exchange," Kim added.

During the event, Lee remarked, "I fulfilled a lifelong dream today. Ever since I was young, I had wished to play the drums."

Takaichi, for her part, took the lead in the impromptu session, personally explaining basic drumming techniques and guiding the duet.

Takaichi also presented Lee with a pair of drumsticks. The two leaders signed the sticks and exchanged them.

"The uniforms worn during the performance were embroidered with each country’s national flag and the leaders’ names in English, adding another layer of friendship and mutual respect to an unexpected event," Kim said.

Lee–Takaichi rapport on display

The second summit between Lee and Takaichi, held Tuesday in her home prefecture and political base, highlighted the personal chemistry and affinity between the two leaders.

Takaichi personally greeted Lee outside his lodging upon his arrival in Nara on Tuesday, offering a warm welcome as he visited her home prefecture. Cheong Wa Dae said the reception was upgraded from a hotel-hosted greeting originally planned to one led by Takaichi herself.

Takaichi personally came out to greet Lee, visibly brightening when she saw him. With a deep, folded-handed bow, she said, "Hello. Welcome to my hometown — I’m truly glad you’re here."

Lee responded that he was overwhelmed by the warmth of the reception. "If you welcome us by breaking protocol like this, we hardly know where to put ourselves," he said.

"We’re very happy you came," Takaichi replied.

Lee added, "Not only the Japanese public, but the people of South Korea as well, will be deeply grateful for this kind of gesture from you."

During the news conference, Lee repeatedly underscored his appreciation for Takaichi’s efforts to improve Seoul–Tokyo ties.

Lee returned to the issue of the two sides’ agreement to jointly pursue DNA testing to help identify the remains of victims of the Chosei Coal Mine tragedy, along with plans to hold working-level follow-up consultations.

The disaster occurred on Feb. 3, 1942, when flooding in an undersea tunnel off Ube, Yamaguchi prefecture, killed 183 workers, including 136 forcibly mobilized Koreans during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

"I am grateful for the prime minister’s special attention," Lee said.

Before wrapping up the news conference, he again expressed his thanks.

"Once again, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the prime minister for the exceptional and generous hospitality, and for the special consideration she has shown — sparing no effort, almost to the point of throwing herself into it — in improving Korea–Japan relations."