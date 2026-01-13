Accelerates growth with new signings in Seoul and Busan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is stepping up its expansion in South Korea, opening its first managed hotel and adding two new development projects as it seeks to build scale in a market rebounding faster than much of Northeast Asia.

The company recently opened the 529-room Wyndham Goseong Gangwon, near Seoraksan National Park, and has signed agreements for Howard Johnson by Wyndham Seoul, expected to open in 2028, and Wyndham Busan, slated for 2030.

Wyndham's expansion comes as South Korea's tourism sector continues to rebound, supported by resilient domestic travel and a steady recovery in international arrivals. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, the country recorded 15.821 million inbound visitors between January and October, a 15.2% increase from a year earlier. Industry executives expect international demand to continue improving into 2025, supporting increased investment in branded accommodation across urban and resort markets.

"South Korea's booming tourism market presents a compelling opportunity for Wyndham, which is why we're focused on strategic expansion and strengthening our presence through high-caliber additions like Wyndham Goseong, Gangwon. With global scale, an industry-leading loyalty platform, and deep local expertise, Wyndham has a proven record of helping owners not only drive performance, but generate long-term value while delivering exceptional guest experiences."

— Ben Schumacher, Regional Vice President, Operations, APAC, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Goseong, Gangwon: A Coastal Retreat for Relaxation and Events



The opening of Wyndham Goseong, Gangwon marks Wyndham's first managed hotel in South Korea and a key milestone in the Company's local operations. Located adjacent to Bongpo Beach and Seoraksan National Park, the 529-room, ocean-view property is designed to serve leisure travelers, families, and MICE groups.

Over the past two years, Wyndham has expanded its footprint in South Korea through new brands and operating models, including the introduction of Wyndham Grand in 2023 and more recently, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in 2024. These additions build on an established portfolio of 30 hotels with more than 9,200 rooms across brands such as Days Inn®, Howard Johnson®, Ramada Plaza®, Ramada®, Ramada Encore®, Ramada Hotel & Suites®, Wyndham Grand® and Trademark Collection®, enabling Wyndham to serve diverse traveler segments while supporting owners with scalable, globally recognized brands.