The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Tuesday it has signed a partnership agreement with US clean energy firm Bloom Energy to promote distributed power solutions tailored for artificial intelligence data centers in South Korea.

The signing ceremony was held in Seoul and attended by senior executives from both organizations, as well as Aaron Banks, coordinator for the Korea Investment and Travel Desk at the US Embassy in Seoul.

Headquartered in California, Bloom Energy specializes in distributed power generation using proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology, which delivers high-efficiency, low-carbon electricity while ensuring a stable, on-site power supply for industrial and commercial customers.

Under the agreement, AmCham and Bloom Energy will expand the deployment of SOFC-based distributed power systems in Korea, focusing on the rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure to support next-generation AI data centers.

AmCham said the technology’s high efficiency and reliability could play a meaningful role in advancing Korea’s carbon neutrality goals, strengthening energy security and supporting the development of a sustainable industrial ecosystem.

“Bloom Energy’s clean power solutions, optimized for industrial applications, will be critical not only to Korea’s sustainable growth but also to securing the energy backbone needed for the country to emerge as one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses,” said James Kim, chair and CEO of AmCham.

“AmCham remains committed to fostering a business environment that promotes innovation, resilience and long-term prosperity,” he added. “This partnership represents a concrete step toward deeper US-Korea cooperation in building a more sustainable future.”