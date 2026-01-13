Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in about two minutes during its fourth domestic release at 10 a.m. Tuesday, extending a rapid sellout streak despite carrying the highest price tag ever for a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung has not disclosed the size of the latest batch, but industry observers say it is likely similar to earlier releases, which were produced in limited quantities. The first batch, released on Dec. 12, was approximately 700 units.

Since its debut in December, the trifold device has quickly sold out all four domestic releases. The initial batch on Samsung’s official online store sold out in five minutes, followed by two minutes in the second round and just one minute for the third, according to local media.

Strong demand has been driven by consumer interest in Samsung’s first double-hinged foldable smartphone. The device is priced at 3,590,400 won ($2,440), making it the most expensive smartphone Samsung has ever released.

Supply constraints have amplified scarcity. Industry sources say limited display yields, along with the need to allocate units to overseas markets, have made it difficult for Samsung to significantly increase either production or domestic supply.

The device has effectively taken on the status of a limited-edition product. Unopened units are trading for at least 4 million won on secondhand marketplaces, with some listings reaching as high as 7 million won.

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a 253-millimeter display in full and measures just 3.9 millimeters at its thinnest point. When folded, it measures 164.8 millimeters with a thickness of 12.9 millimeters, making it Samsung’s slimmest foldable device to date.