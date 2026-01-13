Jungkook of BTS reached 1.2 billion hits on YouTube Music with his solo single “Seven (feat. Latto),” label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

The 2023 hit song ushered in the solo career of the youngest member of the group, who has since set a series of records on his own.

The catchy dance tune topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 100 regions in less than four hours of release and notched the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100. On Spotify, it generated over 20 million streams on the platform on the day of release, debuting atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart.

The music video for “Seven” has amassed over 580 million views on YouTube, while the single is enjoying a 129-week stay on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global, the longest run for an Asian solo singer.