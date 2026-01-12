Rep. Kim Byung-kee faces expulsion from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea in a dramatic fall from grace about two weeks after he stepped down from the floor leader position amid a mounting corruption scandal.

The party's ethics panel approved plans to expel Kim Monday night about nine hours after the meeting kicked off to determine the level of disciplinary actions against the 64-year-old three-term lawmaker, held at the Democratic Party headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.

The panel's decision will be briefed to the Democratic Party Supreme Council Wednesday, which will be followed by a Democratic Party lawmakers' general assembly to put Kim's expulsion to the vote Thursday, according to party's senior spokesperson Rep. Park Soo-hyun, adding a majority of vote is required.

Kim, who represents Dongjak A constituency in Seoul, was allegedly bribed to nominate specific candidates to run in an election, as a lawmaker with the power to do so. He was accused of turning a blind eye to similar bribery allegations in 2022 against fellow lawmaker Rep. Kang Sun-woo, who was earlier expelled from the party on Jan. 1.

In addition, Kim has been under fire for allegedly violating antigraft law by receiving luxury accommodation services and expensive lunches, as well as for suspicions that he asked a People Power Party lawmaker to halt a police investigation into his wife, among others.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is currently investigating the allegations.

Despite facing increasing pressure from the party, Kim has refused to leave the party voluntarily, and rejects all allegation.

Kim, who appeared at the ethics panel meeting for questioning Monday afternoon, said he "faithfully answered" the questions but declined to comment further, as he walked out of the party headquarters at around 7 p.m. Kim reportedly brought up the sunset clause for the party's disciplinary actions.

Rep. Han Byung-do, who was elected as the party's new floor leader Sunday, expressed hopes in an interview Monday that the ethics panel would land a conclusion before midnight, while senior spokesperson Park apparently asked Kim Sunday to leave the party by saying he should "ponder what he can do if he loves (Democratic Party)."