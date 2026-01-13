The K League continued its surge in popularity for a third consecutive year, setting new records for both total gate receipts and average revenue per spectator in the 2025 season.

The Korea Professional Football League announced that combined gate revenue from K League 1 and K League 2 reached 46.09 billion won ($31.4 million), the highest since official records began in 2013 and an 8.3 percent increase from 2024. Gate receipts have risen sharply over the past three years, from 34.4 billion won in 2023 to 42.6 billion won in 2024.

K League 1 generated 33.67 billion won, led by FC Seoul, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Ulsan HD FC. K League 2 posted 12.42 billion won, with Suwon Samsung Bluewings topping the list, followed by Incheon United and Jeonnam Dragons.