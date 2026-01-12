SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognised outstanding companies that have demonstrated resilience, adaptability and commitment to people-first leadership amidst some of the toughest HR conditions in recent years.

Across Asia, companies continued to battle a volatile talent landscape marked by rapid digital disruption, talent shortages, rising employee expectations and an intensified competition for skilled workers. These challenges were amplified by shifting workforce values across generations and increased pressure for meaningful employee engagement, sustainable work cultures and clear growth pathways.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia programme provided participating organisations with structured insights and a data-backed approach to navigate these issues. Through its proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), the programme enabled companies to identify behavioural gaps, measure culture alignment, and benchmark themselves against high-performing peers across Asia. The results helped employers build targeted strategies to strengthen retention, improve manager effectiveness, accelerate digital adoption, and reshape workplace policies for greater flexibility and inclusivity.

The 2025 winners demonstrated clear progress in translating these insights into action. Companies leaned heavily into hybrid work optimisation and leadership upskilling, accelerated digital capability building and strengthened mental wellbeing frameworks and focused on foundational talent development, culture-building and formalising employee engagement systems. The winners showed measurable improvements in employee satisfaction and organisational cohesion after participating in the programme.

"Despite varied economic and cultural landscapes, companies across Singapore, India and Cambodia shared one thing in common: the determination to build workplaces where people can perform, grow and stay," said Datuk William Ng, Organising Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia. "This award is not only a recognition of excellence, but also a validation that data-driven, people-first strategies work."

The programme elevates HR leaders and industry decision-makers driving workplace excellence across Asia. As more organisations adopt structured employee engagement practices, HR Asia anticipates continued progress in workforce sustainability and culture transformation throughout the region.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (SINGAPORE, CAMBODIA, INDIA) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia.