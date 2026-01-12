The appearance of high-resolution satellite imagery and interior photos of Cheong Wa Dae on Google platforms has reignited security concerns, as areas once shielded from public view are still visible online.

Government officials said Monday that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has reopened talks with Google after discovering that security filters appear not to have been reapplied to Google Maps imagery of Cheong Wa Dae since its reinstatement as the presidential office.

“Discussions are ongoing,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said. “We will proceed as soon as consultations are completed.”

The renewed talks follow a government request made in August, urging global map providers to blur or remove sensitive imagery of the compound, also known as the Blue House, after the presidential office returned there.

Apple implemented masking measures by October, but recent software updates appear to have undone parts of that filtering. Google, by contrast, has yet to take comparable action, prompting the ministry to formally resubmit its request to the company last Thursday.

On Google Maps, building labels identifying the main office, guesthouse and security headquarters remain visible. Google Street View also continues to display interior images believed to have been captured during public tours held in 2022, after Cheong Wa Dae was opened to visitors under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

In contrast, domestic platforms Naver and Kakao continue to block all imagery of the site, fully complying with Korea’s security regulations. Searches for Cheong Wa Dae on local platforms return no satellite or street-level views.

Under the Framework Act on National Spatial Information, aerial imagery of military or national security facilities must be filtered before being made public, with authorities able to order takedowns for noncompliance. Officials stressed that the same standard should apply to international platforms.

“The ministry and the National Geographic Information Institute are coordinating with global operators, including Google, to ensure proper masking,” the Cheong Wa Dae official said. “We intend to move forward once consultations conclude.”