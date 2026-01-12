People Power Party to ditch its name to break away from Yoon-era misdeeds; New ruling party whip renews special counsel push against Yoon

The main opposition People Power Party on Monday approved a plan to change its name, seeking to distance itself from issues connected to former President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the June local election.

The move — often used by local political parties when faced with a crisis — comes as the conservative opposition is faced with increased pressure from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. The latter is enjoying renewed momentum following Sunday's election of a new floor leader and three Supreme Council members.

People Power Party Secretary-General Rep. Jung Hee-yong said in a party meeting Monday that the party has set in motion a plan to change its name, backed by party members' support.

The party aims to complete the entire process, including an open call for the new name and review by outside experts, by mid-February.

Jung said the name change is "a follow-up measure" to announcements from chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, who on Wednesday outlined the party's "change to achieve victory." Jang also apologized for the party's failure to fulfill its responsibility when Yoon imposed martial law, and vowed not to repeat the past misdeeds.

The conservative party has been called the People Power Party since September 2020. It is the party's seventh name change since Korea achieved democratization in 1987.

A notable example occurred in 2017. The party changed its name from the Saenuri Party to the Liberal Korea Party after then-President Park Geun-hye was ousted by the Constitutional Court for a broad corruption scandal.

Following back-to-back election losses from 2017 to 2020, the party opted for an additional name change to muster up momentum to deal with challenges. In February 2020, the Liberal Korea Party declared itself the United Future Party.

However, the party suffered a landslide defeat in that year's general election, prompting it to change its name again just seven months later to the People Power Party.

The party has yet to decide whether to change its associated color. The People Power Party has used red to represent its conservative identity since 2012, ditching the blue it used for the previous three decades.

Rep. Park Sung-hoon, senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, said Monday that a majority of party members who voted had opposed the plan.

Any change made to the party's public image, however, will be superficial as long as it fails to take practical measures to cut ties with a past tainted with corruption and insurrection, Democratic Party spokesperson Kim Ji-ho said in a statement Monday.

Alternatively, the conservative party should seek "cooperation (with the ruling party) to stamp out the remnants of the insurrection," said Democratic Party's senior spokesperson Rep. Park Soo-hyun.

Echoing a similar sentiment, People Power Party Rep. Joo Ho-young also said in an interview with Buddhist Broadcasting System that the party's move "could end up being a mere change of a rice bag without changing (the rice) inside it."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party whip Rep. Han Byung-do, who was elected Sunday, renewed the party's push to launch a second special counsel against ex-President Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee. This would extend the six-month special counsel operations until December.

"Removing the remnants of the insurrection is a basic principle that is something non-negotiable," Han said, vowing to pass the new special counsel bill and revision of the Amnesty Act in the upcoming Thursday plenary session.

"Those who disrupted constitutional order shall find no shelter to escape," the three-term lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, following Sunday's election, the supreme council now appears to lean toward party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae. Jung and four pro-Jung members — including recently elected supreme council members Reps. Moon Jeong-bog and Lee Sung-yoon — make up the majority of the nine-member council.

In what is widely seen as a move to strengthen his grip, Jung said in the Monday party meeting that he will again seek to empower ordinary party members by giving their votes the same weight as those of senior members.