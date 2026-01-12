Residents who have lived for more than a decade on South Korea’s five West Sea islands will see an increase in monthly government living support, reflecting their prolonged exposure to security risks and difficult living conditions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Monday.

The ministry announced that the monthly “settlement living support allowance” for long-term residents of the West Sea islands will rise to 200,000 won ($136), up from the previous 180,000 won. The increase applies to residents who have lived on the islands for 10 years or longer.

Locals with less than 10 years of residence will continue to receive 120,000 won per month, unchanged from last year.

The ministry said it completed the necessary administrative procedures earlier this month, including revisions to the official guidelines governing the support program, allowing the increase to take effect immediately.

Of the roughly 8,000 residents living on the five islands, about 3,500 are expected to benefit from the higher allowance.

The West Sea islands -- Baengnyeongdo, Daecheongdo, Socheongdo, Yeonpyeongdo and Soyeonpyeongdo -- are part of Ongjin County in Incheon and lie close to the inter-Korean maritime border. Their proximity to North Korea makes them a strategically significant area for national security and territorial defense.

Living conditions on the islands remain considerably harsher than on the mainland due to security concerns, limited transportation access, and shortages in medical, educational, cultural and welfare facilities.

Residents have also endured repeated disruptions from military tensions, most notably the 2010 North Korean artillery attack on Yeonpyeongdo, which caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

In response to such challenges, the government established a comprehensive development plan for the West Sea islands in 2011, introducing a range of policies to stabilize living conditions and support residents’ livelihoods. The settlement living support allowance was one of the key measures under the plan and has been in place since its launch.

With the development plan concluding last year, the ministry said it is now preparing a second phase of the development plan. Discussions with relevant government agencies are currently underway to shape future policies aimed at improving infrastructure, public services and overall quality of life on the islands, the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that the latest increase in support reflects recognition of the long-term sacrifices made by island residents and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening assistance for communities in strategically sensitive border regions.