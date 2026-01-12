Four members of Zerobaseone have officially decided to take a breather before their next step after the group project ends in March, via agency YH Entertainment Monday.

The company said they were carefully looking at opportunities to fully realize the potential of each of the bandmates, adding that it might take time to make further official announcements.

Zerobaseone's nine members got together through an audition show, and together have released six consecutive million-selling albums since the group's debut in July 2023.

They were slated to go separate ways in January, but opted to extend group activities by two months.

The group is bringing out a special album, “Re-Flow,” next month, and dropped prerelease “Running to Future” last week.

It will also perform encore shows for its “Here & Now” tour in Yokohama, Japan in February and in Seoul in March.