A joint South Korean investigation team has nabbed 26 people over scam crimes involving sexual exploitation in Cambodia through cooperation with the local authorities, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

The pan-government task force took 26 members of a scam ring in Phnom Penh into custody during raids into their offices and residences on Jan. 5 together with Cambodian police, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

The government will immediately block the circulation of the sexually exploitative videos and bring the suspects back to South Korea to face punishment, Kang said. (Yonhap)