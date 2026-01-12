Parents place greater importance on health than academic achievement for infants and young children, according to a survey of 1,500 parents conducted by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education.

The most valued early childhood trait was “being healthy,” cited by 33.1 percent of respondents, followed by “being socially harmonious” at 26.1 percent. Other traits parents hoped their children would develop included creativity (17.5 percent), independence (15.1 percent) and emotional sensitivity (8.1 percent). Fathers were more likely than mothers to emphasize creativity, while mothers placed greater importance on independence.

When asked about key competencies, parents most often selected “self-motivation,” followed by “being considerate and inclusive,” “problem-solving skills” and “communication skills.” “Scientific literacy” ranked lowest at 2.7 percent.