KB Financial Group Chair and CEO Yang Jong-hee highlighted artificial intelligence-led transformation as a key mission for the financial services provider, the group said Sunday.

KB Financial held its annual workshop on Friday, with around 260 senior executives, including Yang, in attendance.

The workshop was designed to share KB Financial Group’s management strategy for this year and reaffirm its commitment to execution, under the twin pillars of “transition” and “expansion” aimed at structurally elevating the group to the next level.

In a special lecture for group CEOs, Yang said the group should “accelerate the transition of business models and ways of working by using AI technology as a strategic weapon, while pursuing expansion into new markets and customers so that all employees can become strategists and innovators who lead change.”

“Under the belief that all answers lie with our customers, we must lead change through confident execution,” Yang said, adding the group should repay customers with professionalism and capabilities that are in line with trust.

Participants also shared the view that transition should go beyond the simple adoption of AI technologies and be embedded across the group’s broader future strategy, stressing the importance of providing stability to customers and society through sustainable profit generation and thorough risk management, the group explained.

The workshop was followed by lectures from figures inside and outside the financial sector, as well as sessions highlighting the importance of wealth management and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.