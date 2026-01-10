South Korea's defense chief on Saturday denied North Korea's claims that its drones infiltrated into the North in September last year and earlier this week, saying the drones in question were not models operated by the South Korean military.

North Korea claimed earlier in the day that South Korea infringed on its sovereignty with drone incursions, saying that Seoul should be ready to "pay a high price" for what it called a provocation.

In response to an inquiry by Yonhap News Agency, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the North's alleged claims were "absolutely not true," noting the photos of the drones released by the North were not models owned by the South Korean military.

The defense ministry said President Lee Jae Myung had ordered a "thorough" investigation into the matter, with relevant agencies verifying the details of the case.

"It has been confirmed that the South Korean military had not operated any drones on the dates claimed by North Korea," the ministry said in the notice. (Yonhap)