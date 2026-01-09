SK Square CEO Kim Jung-kyu on Friday identified artificial intelligence as the key differentiator in an increasingly uncertain business environment, warning that companies failing to keep pace with AI-driven change could face existential risks.

In his 2026 New Year’s address, Kim described AI as a “spark for growth” and outlined three strategic priorities for the year: full-scale AI transformation, expanded investment in the semiconductor sector and faster portfolio rebalancing to enhance corporate value.

The first priority centers on strengthening fundamental competitiveness through organizationwide AI adoption. SK Square plans to embed AI agents throughout its investment process to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Kim also underscored the importance of sustained investment in the semiconductor value chain as demand accelerates alongside the expansion of AI technologies. “We will pursue investment opportunities that help resolve structural bottlenecks in AI development, including chips and related areas across the value chain,” he said.

On portfolio rebalancing, Kim stressed the need for greater speed and agility. To support this effort, SK Square has reorganized its portfolio management function into its newly established Strategic Investment Center. The company is also utilizing TGC Square, its overseas investment arm, to strengthen access to advanced market intelligence.

Concluding the address, Kim called on employees to challenge conventional thinking, pursue continuous self-improvement and reinforce a “One Team” culture.

"This year, changes in work methods, business models and portfolios centered on AI will arrive at an unprecedented speed," he said. "Let us respond agilely to these changes by working together."