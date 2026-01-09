LAS VEGAS — Hyundai Motor Group’s Atlas humanoid robot won the best robot award as selected by global media at CES 2026, highlighting it as one of the most impressive robot innovations showcased at the event.

On Thursday, CNET — part of a global technology media group that includes PCMag, Mashable, ZDNet and Lifehacker as well as an official CES partner — named Atlas, the humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, Hyundai’s US robotics subsidiary, as the winner. Atlas outpaced rival finalists such as US-based Jackery’s Solar Mars Bot and Chinese company Beatbot’s RoboTurtle.

CNET cited Atlas’ humanlike walking ability and refined industrial design in naming it the best robot of CES 2026, noting that the humanoid convincingly demonstrates the company’s vision for human-centered artificial intelligence robotics.

“Of the many humanoid robots to have made their debut at CES 2026, it’s Boston Dynamics’ Atlas that stands out as the best of the bunch,” CNET noted, adding that its naturalistic walking gait was eye-catching and that the robot is already nearing industrial readiness, with deployment at Hyundai’s manufacturing plants set to begin this year.

Atlas is set for initial deployment in 2028 at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Savannah, Georgia, starting with low-risk parts sequencing. By 2030, its role will expand to repetitive and heavy-load assembly tasks, enhancing worker safety and accelerating the company’s smart factory initiative.

The humanoid can lift up to 50 kilograms while performing precision tasks, enabled by advanced rotational joints and sensors for autonomous operation in complex industrial environments. With AI-based learning, Atlas rapidly adapts to new tasks, while its 56 degrees of freedom — independently controllable joints that enable human-like motion — and hands with tactile sensors support high-precision, autonomous work.

Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter commented, “Receiving the Best of CES award in the robotics category is a tremendous honor for Boston Dynamics. Atlas is the most advanced robot we have ever built, and this recognition underscores our team’s dedication to bringing a world-class humanoid robot closer to market."