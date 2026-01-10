Seoul Forest in eastern Seoul leads online mentions of city's 26 parks by large margin

Of Seoul’s 26 city-run parks, Seoul Forest was the most talked online, data showed Thursday.

According to an analysis conducted by the Seoul AI Foundation, Seoul Forest in the eastern district of Seongdong accounted for 33.7 percent of all online mentions in 2024, ranking first by a wide margin.

Yeouido Park came in second with 10 percent of mentions, followed by Children’s Grand Park at 8.7 percent. Namsan Park, which recorded the highest proportion of positive mentions, ranked fifth with 5.4 percent of total mentions.

The analysis examined text from social media platforms, news outlets and online communities from January to December 2024.

Seoul Forest is a vast green space spanning half a square kilometer, offering a tranquil retreat to nature from the hustle and bustle of the capital. Its proximity to Seongsu-dong, an area that has transformed from an industrial zone into a hub of fashion, retail and pop-up culture popular among millennials and Gen Z consumers, appears to have played a role in its rise in public profile.

Keywords associated with the park include “cafe,” “walk,” “friends,” “evening,” “time” and “weather,” underscoring its role as a space for everyday leisure, rather than destination-driven sightseeing.

Seoul parks

The city-run institution’s study also suggested a growing public embrace of public green spaces. The study was conducted to better understand the role parks play in citizens’ daily lives and to use the findings as reference material for policymaking.

Once viewed largely as undeveloped land or instruments of state-led planning, green spaces are now increasingly recognized as essential urban infrastructure. This shift is reflected in the data: 75.9 percent of comments spoke positively about parks, citing satisfaction, rest and scenery.

Seoul City plans to continue expanding its green space. The Seoul Metropolitan Government aims to create 2,000 kilometers of "green corridors" over the next five years, connecting forests, parks, gardens and other green spaces.

The plan also includes developing 120 meters of “Seoul Below-Forest Paths” in subway stations and underground pedestrian passages.