MBN’s 'Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream' pits 72 bakers against each other in a survival-style competition

South Korea is set to roll out its first-ever televised bake-off, arriving amid heightened anticipation fueled by Netflix’s hit competition series "Culinary Class Wars" Season 2.

Titled "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream," the series assembles 72 acclaimed bakers, ranging from nationally recognized master bakers to world-renowned patissiers, for a survival-style baking showdown.

The competition unfolds on a 1,000-pyeong custom-built set, outfitted with 300 pieces of baking equipment across 32 categories, including convection ovens, dough conditioners and pie rollers.

Hosted by actress Lee Da-hee, "Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" features a high-profile judging panel led by master baker Lee Seok-won, patissier Kim Na-rae, Mimi of K-pop group Oh My Girl, brand strategist Noh Hee-young -- best known for shaping CJ’s global Bibigo brand -- and chef Kwon Sung-jun.

The judges boast distinguished resumes: Lee Seok-won is Korea’s 17th officially designated master baker and a former executive chef at Seongsimdang, one of the most popular bakeries in the country. Meanwhile, Kim Na-rae serves as head pastry chef at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome, while Kwon Sung-jun stands as the inaugural champion of "Culinary Class Wars," widely recognized by his on-screen moniker Napoli Matfia.

While specific competition mechanics remain under wraps, the format is expected to echo the cross-section appeal of "Culinary Class Wars," bringing together contestants of varied backgrounds, experience levels and professional standing. The series has contestants compete under nicknames rather than their real names.

Among the standout participants is KBS announcer Lee Hye-sung, who made headlines by recently serving as a final-round judge at the Le Pain Baguette Championship, a prestigious annual baking competition in Korea.

The series is co-directed by Yoon Se-young, whose previous MBN food programming credits include "Misik Club" (translated) and "Altoran" (translated).

"Cheonha Bakery: Bake Your Dream" is slated to premiere on MBN on Feb. 1.