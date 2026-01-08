Samsung SDS on Thursday unveiled its vision for corporate artificial intelligence transformation at CES 2026, highlighting how AI agents could significantly reduce workloads and reshape productivity across industries.

At the world’s largest technology exhibition held in Las Vegas, the IT services arm of Samsung Group showcased practical AI applications for the public, financial and manufacturing sectors, emphasizing its end-to-end capabilities spanning infrastructure, platforms and enterprise solutions.

A centerpiece of the exhibit was a simulation of a government official’s hypothetical workday supported by AI agents. In the demonstration, a "personal agent" provided briefings on schedules and key tasks upon arrival at work, while meetings were conducted through Brity Meeting, a videoconferencing solution offering real-time translation and high-accuracy voice recognition. Outside the office, the agent handled tasks of checking email, scheduling and drafting a report via voice.

Samsung SDS said the system could reduce a government employee’s daily workload by more than five hours, potentially cutting overall working time by nearly two-thirds.

The demonstration underscored the company’s AI full stack strategy, which integrates computing infrastructure, AI platforms and business applications. On the infrastructure side, Samsung SDS provides cloud services through its proprietary Samsung Cloud Platform, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company has also begun deploying Nvidia’s latest B300 graphics processing units to support high-performance AI computing environments.

At the platform level, Samsung SDS offers its enterprise generative AI service FabriX, which integrates multiple large language models, including Samsung’s in-house model alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise. The company is the first official reseller of ChatGPT Enterprise in Korea and also provides customized solutions such as Brity Copilot.