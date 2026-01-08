Jimin of BTS reentered Billboard’s Global excl. US chart with “Who,” extending the single’s stay on the chart to 75 weeks.

The 2024 release resurfaced on the chart at No. 152, becoming the longest-charting solo K-pop song.

“Who” is the focus track from his second solo EP “Muse,” which has spent 76 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, the longest run for an Asian soloist.

The dance pop tune entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 14 and peaked at No. 12, during its 33-week stay on the main singles chart until June last year, a record run for a K-pop act. The single ranked No. 57 on Billboard’s year-end Hot 100, the highest rung for a K-pop male artist. It topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions, becoming his sixth solo song to achieve the feat.