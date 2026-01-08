US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington will be with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization even if NATO does not reciprocate, amid concerns that Trump's hope to acquire Greenland could negatively affect the transatlantic alliance.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, a day after the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Denmark issued a joint statement on Greenland, the Danish territory, stressing that Greenland belongs to its people, and that it is for Denmark, a NATO ally, and Greenland to decide on matters concerning them.

The White House is reportedly considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, including the use of the military, at a time when the multilateral alliance needs American leadership to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end and address other security challenges.

"We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us. The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT USA.," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He claimed that Russia and China have "zero fear" of NATO without the United States.

"AND I DOUBT NATO WOULD BE THERE FOR US IF WE REALLY NEEDED THEM," he wrote. "EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY IN MY FIRST TERM, AND CONTINUE TO DO SO."

He pointed out NATO members' commitment last year to raise defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035 -- much higher than its previous 2 percent guideline.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, UNTIL I CAME ALONG. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them!" he said.

"I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends."

He also said that without his involvement, Russia "would have all of Ukraine right now."

"Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize," he said. "But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives."

This month's military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has rekindled fears that Trump could step up a push to acquire Greenland, which he has said is crucial in light of national security. (Yonhap)