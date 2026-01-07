LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea announced that its AI-powered Scar Beauty Device has won the Best of Innovation Award in the Beauty Tech category at CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition. The device also received an Innovation Award in the Digital Health category, achieving a double win at this year's CES.

The Best of Innovation Award is the highest distinction at CES, granted only to technologies that receive top scores across all evaluation criteria, including innovation, design, and technological excellence. Among the 10 Innovation Award honorees in the Beauty Tech category, Kolmar Korea's technology was selected as the most outstanding.

Introduced last year, the Best of Innovation in Beauty Tech, drew global attention when Samsung Electronics became its inaugural recipient. Kolmar Korea is the second company overall to receive the honor—and the first cosmetics company worldwide to do so—marking a historic milestone for the global beauty industry.

World's First All-in-One Scar Treatment and Beauty Device

The award-winning Scar Beauty Device is the world's first one-stop integrated solution that combines scar treatment and skin coverage in a single device. Traditionally, users applied ointment to a scar and later concealed it with makeup. With this device, both treatment and aesthetic coverage can be completed simultaneously in just 10 minutes.

The core technology lies in AI-driven big data analysis and piezo-electric micro-dispensing technology (Piezo-Electric Plating). When a user captures an image of the scar via a smartphone app, the AI algorithm classifies the scar into one of 12 types and performs a detailed condition analysis. Based on the diagnosis, a customized treatment solution is precisely dispensed onto the scar.

At the same time, the device blends and sprays an optimal combination of more than 180 skin-tone-matched colors to apply seamless cover makeup. The piezo-electric micro-dispensing technology—similar to inkjet printing that ejects material using electrical signals—enables highly precise application without heat generation.

User-Friendly Design Recognized for Accessibility

The Scar Beauty Device also received high marks for its intuitive UI/UX, which allows users to monitor and control the amount of treatment dispensed in real time via a smartphone screen. Designed for ease of use, the device is accessible even to general consumers, significantly enhancing convenience and usability.

Commercialization and Future Expansion Plans

Kolmar Korea plans to complete the technology launch in the first half of 2026 and begin full-scale customer acquisition in the second half of the year. The company also aims to further advance its software to apply the core piezo-electric micro-dispensing technology to customized cosmetics manufacturing, while accelerating smart factory development through government-led AX (AI Transformation) research initiatives.

A Kolmar Korea official stated,

"This Best of Innovation Award is the result of research focused not just on technology itself, but on human-centered user experience and real-world problem solving. We will continue to expand AI, IoT, and big data technologies across cosmetic development and service areas."

The official added,

"By consistently introducing differentiated beauty tech solutions that integrate AI and digital technologies, Kolmar Korea will continue to lead the global beauty tech industry."

CES 2026 Exhibition Information

During CES 2026, through January 9, Kolmar Korea is operating a booth at the Venetian Expo, Hall A–D, Booth No. 55050 (Lifestyle Section), where it is showcasing live demonstrations of CAIOME, its microbiome-based scalp diagnostic solution.

