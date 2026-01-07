With new exclusive streaming deal, revamped LCK Cup, league experiments with change

The LCK — South Korea’s professional League of Legends esports league and one of the industry’s gold standards — is gearing up for what its leadership calls a "quantum leap" in 2026, building on what it has labeled its most successful year yet.

"The LCK had its best year ever in 2025," said LCK Secretary-General Lee Jung-hoon at a press event Wednesday at the LCK Arena inside LoL Park in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

"From Hanwha Life Esports’ victory at the LCK Cup, to Gen.G’s second consecutive MSI title and T1’s historic achievement of winning the Worlds for a third straight year, the league rewrote the history of LoL esports," Lee said.

Looking ahead, Lee framed 2026 as a pivotal inflection point for the league’s long-term ambitions.

"The LCK is doing everything it can to achieve its goal of becoming a global premier content property enjoyed by multiple generations. The year 2026 will serve as a foundation for a new chapter — a quantum leap," he said.

A central pillar of that strategy is the league’s newly announced media partnership with Naver and its streaming platform Soop. Under the agreement, which runs from 2026 through 2030, Soop and Naver will serve as the LCK’s exclusive domestic streaming partners.

The LCK is also setting its sights on major international milestones in the coming year. The MSI will return to Korea for the first time in four years, with matches scheduled to take place in Daejeon in June.

Lee emphasized the league’s commitment to pursuing a third consecutive MSI title on home soil, as well as supporting Korea’s national team at the Nagoya-Aichi Asian Games in Japan in September. At the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, the Korean LoL squad captured the inaugural LoL gold medal.

"As this is an Asian Games year, the LCK will do its part to help re-create the emotion felt when the Korean national anthem echoed through the arena at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games," Lee added.

On the competitive front, the league will also pilot a notable gameplay change this season with the introduction of "coaching voice." Under the new system, coaching staff will be permitted to provide limited real-time feedback to players during matches, a departure from the longstanding rule that barred communication once the ban-pick phase concluded.

The system will be implemented only in two regions globally: the LCK and the Asia-Pacific league LCP. According to the LCK, coaching voice will be tested exclusively during the group-versus-group stage, and will not be used in LCK Cup play-in rounds or the playoffs.

Coaches have struck a measured tone on how they feel about the new system.

T1 head coach Kim Jeong-gyun predicted the new system "won’t affect the game," while BNK FearX head coach Park Joon-seok similarly said there would be "no major changes."

Meanwhile, LCK's 2026 season will kick off with the LCK Cup, which opens Jan. 14. Introduced last year as an experimental tournament following the league’s shift to a single-season format, the LCK Cup employs a structure distinct from the regular season and has been positioned as a testing ground for new ideas.

As in its inaugural run, the opening round will feature a group-versus-group format, with teams divided into the Baron Group and the Elder Group.

The most significant change to this year’s LCK Cup is the introduction of "Super Week," a format tweak developed in response to fan feedback from the 2025 edition. During Super Week, teams holding the same seed in each group will face off directly.

According to the LCK, victories during Super Week award two points to the winning team’s group, dramatically raising the stakes and exerting influence over playoff qualification.