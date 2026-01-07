LG CNS, the IT services arm of LG Group, said Wednesday it has secured two contracts to upgrade South Korea’s military information technology infrastructure.

The contracts cover the integration of communication networks across military branches and the development of a smart facility management system for defense infrastructure. The company said the projects are part of the military’s effort to establish a “Korean Command and Control System” to support integrated operations across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

Under the network integration project, LG CNS will unify separate communication systems currently used by the army, navy, air force and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Over the next 15 months, the company will standardize network environments across domestic military units by consolidating overlapping equipment into a single interoperable system, enabling communication across branches.

The second project involves building a digital platform to manage the full lifecycle of military facilities, from planning and design to construction and daily operations.

As part of the initiative, LG CNS will integrate 12 internal defense systems with eight external platforms, including public data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and waste management systems operated by the Ministry of Environment. The platform will also be linked to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s K-Geo system to use spatial data such as topography and cadastral information.

“We will leverage our expertise in defense IT to carry out these projects,” said Bae Min, head of the finance and public business division at LG CNS.