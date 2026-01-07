Samsung Display said Tuesday that it has jointly developed "SmartPower HDR," a next-generation technology designed to extend laptop battery life without compromising picture quality, in collaboration with US chipmaker Intel.

The technology reduces organic light-emitting diode display power consumption by as much as 22 percent using the mode for High Dynamic Range, or HDR, a feature that delivers vivid contrast but has been maligned for significantly increasing battery drain, the company said.

Traditionally, laptops operating in HDR mode maintain a consistently high voltage to ensure peak brightness at all times, resulting in unnecessary power consumption. As a result, many devices default to the Standard Dynamic Range mode to conserve battery life, despite lower image quality.

SmartPower HDR addresses this inefficiency by adjusting power usage based on on-screen content. The system analyzes each frame in real time and optimizes voltage levels accordingly — lowering power consumption during routine tasks such as web browsing or document editing, while supplying higher power only when required for activities like high-definition video playback and gaming.

Samsung noted that the technology cuts power consumption by up to 22 percent during general usage and by 17 percent during high-quality video playback, compared with conventional HDR operation. This enables HDR performance with power efficiency comparable to SDR mode.

Since signing a strategic partnership in 2025, Samsung Display and Intel have co-developed the solution by integrating their display and processor technologies. Under the new system, the laptop’s main processor calculates the required brightness for each frame and transmits the data to the display’s timing controller, which instantly adjusts voltage levels to match the content.

“SmartPower HDR is a comprehensive HDR solution that delivers real-world benefits beyond technical specifications,” said Brad Jung, vice president and head of the large display sales and marketing and product planning teams at Samsung Display. “We will continue advancing this technology so users can enjoy high-quality visuals without sacrificing battery life.”