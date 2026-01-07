Subway protests by a rights group for people with disabilities could become a key local election issue, with the group halting protests following a meeting with the ruling party's Seoul mayor hopeful.

On Wednesday, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination leader Park Kyung-seok said protests to disrupt subway traffic during rush hours would be put on hold until the June local election. The group has organized daily protests in Seoul's subway stations for nearly 1,000 days since December 2021.

The announcement was a U-turn from Tuesday, when the group said it would not consent to requests from ruling Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Young-bae to halt the protests, or to initiate dialogue with the party's candidates for Seoul mayor, including Kim himself.

"After internally discussing Kim's request, SADD decided to accept (Kim's) request with the same heart," Park said in a press conference at Hyehwa Station on Subway Line No. 4.

Park added that SADD's mobility rights demands would be discussed with the Democratic Party's mayoral candidates during the dialogue scheduled for Friday morning at the National Assembly.

"We will explain what we demanded during subway protests, what the mayor of Seoul should be responsible for, and what our policy proposals are," Park said.

The activists' protests often prevented subway trains from proceeding to the next station. This prompted subway operators to skip stops occupied by the protesters instead, which in turn caused public inconvenience.

SADD's state budget demands ranged from subsidies for wheelchair taxi drivers to financial support that would allow disabled people to leave residential care facilities and live independently in state-backed housing. The activist group has claimed that the liberal Lee Jae Myung administration could not realize these proposals.

Conservative Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon has often turned to hard-nosed approaches, threatening zero tolerance against protesters in wheelchairs, and filing civil suits to seek damages from traffic disruptions they caused. Oh is also considered a frontrunner among conservative hopefuls in the mayoral election, recent polls indicated.

Against this backdrop, Rep. Kim said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he had proposed to have the voices of protesters with disabilities heard, on the premise that they would cease protests until the June local election. Kim officially entered the race for Seoul mayor on Dec. 16.

"I will address Seoulites' inconveniences and at the same time have the disabled protesters' opinions discussed at the parliament," said Kim, who is currently a two-term liberal lawmaker representing the Seongbuk-A electoral district in Seoul.

The strategic move could serve as a game-changer for Kim, who has been behind in recent polls, an expert said.

Kim was "preemptively focusing on the issue that concerns both people with disabilities and ordinary commuters," which enables him to "boost his profile" as a Seoul mayor hopeful, said Lee Jae-mook, professor of political science at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Lee added SADD’s goal of "positioning their policy agenda as a priority" in the political landscape was ultimately achieved.

Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye-hoon's surprise meeting on Monday with Park of SADD also drew media attention.

Lee, formerly a conservative lawmaker whom the main opposition People Power Party labeled as a defector, has been under fire for abusive behavior in the workplace and questionable private wealth accumulation during her time as a lawmaker.

Lee's meeting with Park, as a nominee for a position to oversee the state budget allocation, "was meant to turn people's attention from personal and family issues to a policy agenda," professor Lee said.