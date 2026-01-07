LG Display is supplying its pillar-to-pillar display for Sony Honda Mobility’s latest electric SUV, which debuted Monday ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

The prototype jointly developed by Sony and Honda is targeting the North American market, with mass production expected in 2028. The vehicle sports a full-width digital dashboard, a seamless screen that runs from the driver’s side to the opposite end of the passenger seat. The display integrates infotainment and control features into one interface.

As immersive design becomes central in new EVs, ultra-wide displays like this are quickly becoming the norm. Panels delivering in-vehicle infotainment are also gaining traction amid the broader push toward electrification and software-defined vehicles. LG’s display is expected to anchor the SUV’s user interface, combining functionality with a visually cohesive layout across the front cabin.

The partnership extends the ongoing collaboration between LG Display and the Sony-Honda joint venture. The Korean display maker previously supplied a 40-inch P2P panel for the Afeela electric sedan, the joint brand’s debut model. It also provided displays for Honda’s Zero series SUV concept, revealed at CES 2025.