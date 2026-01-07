City shares health care, settlement policies aimed at making Seoul more welcoming to overseas professionals

Seoul hosted diplomats from around the world on Wednesday to share its vision as a “global leading city,” with particular emphasis placed on policies and infrastructure seeking to improve daily life for foreign nationals living in the capital.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government's New Year’s briefing at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul was attended by ambassadors and embassy officials from 60 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania and New Zealand.

At the meeting, city officials introduced a range of initiatives aimed at attracting global talent and making it easier for foreign residents to settle in Seoul.

These included expanded support for international students; assistance through the city’s Medical Support for International Citizens program, which provides interpretation services in 12 languages at hospitals; and the “Honorary Citizen of Seoul” designation granted to foreign nationals who have contributed to the city’s development.

Seoul also shared its experience in tackling challenges such as climate change, transportation and public safety through international development cooperation projects.

Since 2006, the city has supported 122 projects involving 82 overseas cities in 46 countries, offering both policy consulting and infrastructure-related assistance.

This year, officials said, Seoul plans to strike a balance between large-scale infrastructure consulting and more citizen-focused policy sharing.

Officials also introduced new and upcoming initiatives that may interest foreign residents and visitors, including the Han River Bus water transport system and the Namsan Sky Forest Trail, which improves access to Namsan’s summit. Lifestyle programs such as healthier dining options and affordable wedding services using public facilities were also presented.

Kim Mi-sun, director of Seoul’s International Relations Division, said the city remains committed to ensuring that foreign national residents can enjoy life in Seoul without barriers, adding that the city will continue to strengthen urban diplomacy by sharing its policies and experience with global partners.