BTS claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with its 2022 single “Run BTS,” according to the latest chart published Tuesday in the US.

“Run BTS” is a B-side track from the group's anthology album “Proof” and has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 61 regions as expectations rise ahead of BTS' pending return.

Last month, “Anpanman” from the band’s third album rose to the top of the digital sales tally, and later that same month, RM’s solo song “Nuts” resurfaced on the chart at No. 2, following a livestream featuring him.

Meanwhile, Jimin hit the 500 million streams mark on Spotify with “Filter.” The song was part of the band’s fourth album “Map of the Soul: 7” from 2020, and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 87. The single was the first song from BTS to top the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions.