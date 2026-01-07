KakaoTalk’s gifting service was used nearly 200 million times in 2025, the company said.

Data showed approximately 189 million gifts were sent as of Dec. 17, translating to an average of 540,000 gifts per day. The service offers 640,000 types of gifts from some 8,700 brands.

The most popular item was a Starbucks gift certificate, followed by certificates from leading food delivery app Baemin, discount retailer E-mart and beauty chain Olive Young.

The gifting service was most heavily used on Nov. 11, widely known here as Pepero Day, followed by Valentine’s Day and Teachers’ Day.

The company said data reveals a trend toward respecting individual preferences, with “practicality,” “personal taste” and “experience” emerging as key themes. (Yonhap)