Danyang in North Chungcheong Province said Monday it will provide a cash-style subsidy to all registered residents, including some foreign nationals, as part of a local support program.

All residents officially registered in Danyang as of Dec. 31, 2025, are eligible for the payment, the county said. The total eligible population stands at 26,894. Foreign nationals holding F-5 permanent residency visas and F-6 marriage immigration visas are also included.

The subsidy will be issued in the form of paper gift certificates worth 200,000 won ($138) per person, which can be used at designated businesses across the county. A representative of each household may collect the certificates on behalf of all household members.

Participating stores can be found through the Chak mobile application for regional gift certificates or by downloading a spreadsheet posted on the county’s official website.

Residents must apply in person at the eup or myeon office corresponding to their registered address. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 12 to Feb. 13.

To manage demand, the county will operate a staggered application schedule during the first week. From Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, applications will be accepted based on the last digit of the applicant’s year of birth. Those ending in 1 or 6 may apply on Monday, 2 or 7 on Tuesday, 3 or 8 on Wednesday, 4 or 9 on Thursday, and 5 or 0 on Friday.