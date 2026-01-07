Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin, one of South Korea’s most high-profile celebrity couples, tied the knot Saturday in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, marking the culmination of an 11-year public relationship.

배우 신민아와 김우빈은 한국에서 가장 주목받는 스타 커플 중 하나로, 토요일 서울 신라호텔에서 비공개 결혼식을 올리며 11년간의 공개 연애에 마침표를 찍었다.

Shin, 41, and Kim, 36, opted for a closed-door wedding attended only by family and close acquaintances, according to their agency, AM Entertainment.

소속사 AM 엔터테인먼트에 따르면, 41세의 신민아와 36세의 김우빈은 가족과 가까운 지인들만 참석한 비공개 결혼식을 선택했다.

The agency announced the marriage on its official social media channels, sharing wedding photographs alongside a message.

소속사는 공식 소셜미디어 채널을 통해 결혼 소식을 발표하며 웨딩 사진과 함께 메시지를 전했다.

“Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” AM Entertainment wrote.

“오늘 배우 신민아와 김우빈이 공식적으로 부부가 됐다. 두 사람이 이 소중한 여정을 함께 시작하는 데 보내주신 따뜻한 축복과 변함없는 응원에 깊이 감사드린다”고 소속사는 밝혔다.

The two actors first met in 2014 while filming a commercial for a fashion brand and confirmed their relationship the following year.

두 배우는 2014년 패션 브랜드 광고 촬영을 통해 처음 만났으며, 이듬해 연인 관계를 공개적으로 인정했다.

They remained publicly together for 10 years, including during Kim’s hiatus from acting after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017.

이들은 2017년 김우빈이 비인두암 진단을 받은 뒤 연기 활동을 중단했던 시기를 포함해 10년간 공개적으로 관계를 이어왔다.

Kim underwent treatment and recovery for about 2 1/2 years before returning to the screen.

김우빈은 약 2년 반 동안 치료와 회복 과정을 거친 뒤 연기 활동에 복귀했다.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple also made a joint charitable donation of 300 million won ($203,000).

결혼에 앞서 두 사람은 3억 원 규모의 자선 공동 기부도 진행했다.

The agency said the funds were distributed to several organizations, including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and humanitarian group Good Friends, to support patients and underprivileged communities.

소속사는 해당 기부금이 한림화상재단, 서울 아산병원, 인도주의 단체 굿프렌즈 등 여러 기관에 배분돼 환자들과 취약 계층을 지원하는 데 쓰였다고 밝혔다.

Shin began her career in 1998 as a magazine model before transitioning into acting.

신민아는 1998년 잡지 모델로 데뷔한 뒤 연기자로 전향했다.

She rose to prominence in the early 2000s through the film “Volcano High” (2001) and the SBS television series “Beautiful Days.”

그녀는 영화 ‘화산고’(2001)와 SBS 드라마 ‘아름다운 날들’을 통해 2000년대 초반 스타덤에 올랐다.

Kim started his career as a fashion model in 2008 and gained widespread recognition through television dramas including “A Gentleman’s Dignity” (2012), “The Heirs” (2013) and “Uncontrollably Fond” (2016).

김우빈은 2008년 패션 모델로 데뷔했으며, ‘신사의 품격’, ‘상속자들’, ‘함부로 애틋하게’를 통해 폭넓은 대중적 인지도를 얻었다.

Tip

1. high-profile – 세간의 이목을 끄는, 주목도가 높은

2. culmination – 정점, 마무리

3. closed-door – 비공개의

4. acquaintances – 지인

5. unwavering – 흔들림 없는, 변함없는

6. confirmed – 공식적으로 인정하다

7. hiatus – (활동의) 중단

8. recovery – 회복

9. charitable – 자선의

10. distributed – 배분된

11. prominence – 명성, 두각