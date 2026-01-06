Samsung Electronics signaled that price increases for its upcoming flagship smartphones may be unavoidable, as global semiconductor costs surge and internal divisions face mounting margin pressure ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch next month.

Speaking to global media ahead of the CES 2026 trade show in Las Vegas, Samsung's co-CEO and mobile business chief, Roh Tae-moon, said the current environment is "unprecedented" and warned that “smartphone price adjustments may be necessary” due to soaring chip costs.

“We’re facing one of the harshest pricing situations in memory,” Roh said Monday, citing an industrywide supply crunch driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure demand. The price of general-purpose DRAM -- 8Gb DDR4 -- has risen from $1.35 to $9.30 over the past year, according to DRAMeXchange, a near sevenfold increase.

This sharp rise in memory and application processor costs comes as Samsung’s mobile division is preparing to release the Galaxy S26, which debuts both the company’s own 2-nanometer Exynos 2600 chip and AI-powered features under the Galaxy AI brand. The S26 is seen internally as a strategic product for multiple Samsung business units, including semiconductors and foundry services, and will test the competitiveness of Samsung’s vertically integrated model.

In a separate interview with Reuters, Roh said that Samsung also plans to double the number of Galaxy devices equipped with Galaxy AI features — from 400 million to 800 million units — by the end of 2026. “We aim to apply AI to every product, feature and service as quickly as possible,” he said.

Galaxy AI, a hybrid of Samsung’s in-house and Google’s Gemini model, supports generative features such as image editing, on-device summarization and translation. Roh added that AI brand awareness among Galaxy users has risen from 30 percent to 80 percent in a year, according to its own survey.

However, questions remain over whether Samsung will begin charging for Galaxy AI services this year. Roh said in July last year that core features will remain free “for the time being,” but acknowledged that some premium functions may move to a paid model, pending internal review and discussions with partners.

The S26 launch comes at a critical juncture. Samsung lost its title as the world’s top smartphone vendor to Apple in 2025 for the first time in 14 years. According to forecasts from Counterpoint Research in November, Apple captured 19.4 percent of global smartphone shipments last year, compared to Samsung’s 18.7 percent.

Facing tougher price competition from Apple’s iPhone 17 base model that was released last year, Samsung is under pressure to maintain similar price points for the Galaxy S26, despite a significantly higher bill of materials.

Roh emphasized that Samsung is working with suppliers to develop long-term strategies to mitigate pricing impacts across its consumer electronics portfolio, including smartphones, TVs and home appliances.