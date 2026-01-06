DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen uploaded the tracklist for “Serenade” via agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The two main vocalists of the 13-member group are set to release their first EP on Jan. 12. The mini album will comprise six tracks, including lead track “Blue,” as well as solo efforts. DK and Seungkwan also co-wrote the lyrics for the EP's last song, “Prelude of love.”

Last week, the pair gave fans a taste with snippets of the songs. On Wednesday, an episode of the group’s original show "Going Seventeen" will air, highlighting the duo.

Seventeen will also be resuming its world tour “New_” next month, starting with two encore shows in Hong Kong. The remaining stops are Singapore, Bangkok, and Bulacan in the Philippines.