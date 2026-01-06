Two high school students in the southeastern city of Ulsan revived an elderly man who collapsed at a neighborhood restaurant, using cardiopulmonary resuscitation skills learned at school and at home, local education officials said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, when Yun Jae-gun and Moon Hyeon-seo were having lunch in Dong-gu, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education.

An octogenarian dining nearby lost consciousness and stopped breathing, prompting the restaurant owner to call the emergency services.

Moon first laid the man flat and opened his airway by tilting his head and chin. Yun then performed chest compressions.

After about two minutes, the man regained consciousness. Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and transported him to a hospital, where he was treated without lasting complications.

The students’ actions drew attention days later after a witness posted a commendation on a school website.

Yun said he had learned CPR from his father, a rescue worker at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and through mandatory safety lessons at school.

“I’m glad I was able to stay calm and respond appropriately,” he was quoted as saying.

Medical authorities note that CPR is critical when breathing stops, as irreversible brain damage can begin within four to five minutes without oxygen.

Under South Korea’s School Health Act, all students are required to receive CPR training.