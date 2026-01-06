2026 sees K-drama fantasy romance boom, return of trusted creators

“For Netflix CEOs like Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Korea is a market that practically stretches their smiles ear to ear every time they think about it,” says Seo Bo-kyung, a Netflix marketing and strategy expert, in a YouTube video.

It’s easy to see why the global streaming services can’t help but smile at the thought of K-dramas: Production costs are nearly half of US shows, and they’re finding audiences everywhere.

Building on a continued boom, Korea’s K-drama industry is entering 2026 with another ambitious slate of series, featuring big-budget fantasy romances and the return of marquee writers. The lineup includes global stars such as IU, Byeon Woo-seok and Bae Suzy, alongside celebrated K-drama creators like the Hong Sisters (“Hotel Del Luna”) and Noh Hee-kyung (“Our Blues”). Their proven track records suggest the upcoming series are braced for success.

Love takes center stage

Fantasy romance, one of the industry’s most export-friendly genres, dominates the 2026 calendar as broadcasters and streaming services double down on proven audience appeal.

One of the most closely watched titles of the year is MBC’s “Perfect Crown,” which brings Byeon Woo-seok back to the small screen following his breakout success in tvN’s “Lovely Runner.”

In an industry long dominated by veteran actors reluctant to cede leading roles, Byeon has proven that newcomers can still ascend to A-list status. The upcoming series reunites him with Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU. The singer-songwriter has also become a bankable K-drama star through her roles in megahits "Hotel Del Luna" and "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

The project marks their first collaboration in a decade since "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," in which Byeon made a fleeting, almost cameo-like appearance as Lee’s cheating, debt-ridden former lover.

Set in an alternate universe in which contemporary Korea is governed by a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” explores a romance shaped by social hierarchy. IU plays Hee-joo, a chaebol heiress frustrated by her position as a commoner despite her wealth, while Byeon portrays I-wan, the king’s son burdened by privilege that offers him little personal freedom.

The show is scheduled to air on MBC in April and is the network’s fourth monarchy drama following the popular “Princess Hours,” “Prince Hours” and “The King 2 Hearts.”

In 2026, Disney+ faces an uphill battle, with high-cost tentpoles such as Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won’s "Tempest" and Kang Full’s "Low Life" seeing little traction in 2025. Even so, the platform is doubling down, pressing ahead with an aggressive slate despite last year’s setbacks.

In the second half of the year, Disney+ will release “The Remarried Empress,” an adaptation of one of the most widely read Korean webtoons of all time. The series features an A-list ensemble cast including Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Se-young and Lee Jong-suk.

Casting announcements alone have generated substantial online buzz, driven by perceived visual and tonal alignment with the source material.

Shin is slated to star as Empress Navier, whose marriage to Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) collapses after he becomes involved with Rashta (Lee Se-young), a former runaway slave seeking to ascend the social hierarchy. Lee Jong-suk appears as Prince Heinrey, positioned as Navier’s potential new romantic partner.

Another Disney+ tentpole is “Portraits of Delusion,” a comparatively darker fantasy romance marking Bae Suzy's return to the small screen after her fallout with Netflix's 2025 tentpole "Genie, Make A Wish" — a fantasy rom-com backed by one of the most renowned K-drama writers of all time, Kim Eun-sook ("The Glory," "Mr. Sunshine"). Eyes are on whether Bae will make it this time.

Another adaptation of a hit webtoon, the series centers on Lee Ho (Kim), a painter commissioned to create a portrait of the enigmatic Song Jeong-hwa (Bae), a woman isolated from society whose appearance appears untouched by time.

As he grows closer to her, rumors surrounding her possible vampiric nature begin to surface. Reuniting the leads from the 2020 hit “Start-Up,” the project marks a tonal shift toward psychological suspense and gothic fantasy.

Veteran writers return to the spotlight

Alongside star-driven projects, 2026 also sees the return of several of Korea’s most influential drama writers.

Netflix will open January with “Can This Love Be Translated?” written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran — collectively known as the Hong sisters — and set for release on Jan. 16.

The pair are known for shaping some of the most successful Korean rom-coms, including “The Master’s Sun,” “Hotel Del Luna” and “Alchemy of Souls.” Their latest series sets the stage for a romance rooted in language and communication as it follows Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho), a multilingual interpreter assigned to work with Cha Moo-hee (Go Youn-jung), a globally famous celebrity.

Netflix is also backing “Show Business,” the next project from No Hee-kyung, one of the country’s most respected writers of humanist drama.

Details about the series, such as its exact release date, remain scarce except for its cannot-fail cast list, which includes Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo and Seolhyeon. Unveiled plot details indicate that the series will be set within Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, exploring the stories of those struggling to survive in the brutal field.

No, whose previous works include “Dear My Friends” and “Our Blues,” is widely regarded for her socially grounded narratives and emotionally restrained romance, and is often mentioned alongside scriptwriters Kim Eun-sook and Kim Eun-hee ("Signal," "Kingdom") as one of the industry’s defining voices.