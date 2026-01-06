Jungkook of BTS amassed 100 million plays on YouTube with the audio clip of his solo single “Seven (feat. Latto).”

The clean version of the song achieved the feat, as did the explicit version and four more songs -- “Standing Next to You,” “Still With You,” “Euphoria” and “Dreamers” -- making him the first-ever Asian artist to have six clips to do so.

The music video for “Seven” surpassed 575 million hits while the single garnered more than 2.7 billion streams on Spotify. The 2023 release is still holding spots on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US. On Spotify’s latest Weekly Top Songs Global Chart, it ranked No. 116, charting the longest run for an Asian solo singer.

BTS will make a full-member return in March with its fifth studio album.