South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Monday it has stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of Korean nationals in Venezuela, holding a second high-level emergency meeting as uncertainty over the country’s political and security situation deepens.

The ministry convened a second joint situation assessment meeting between headquarters and its diplomatic mission in Venezuela in the evening, chaired by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, to review developments on the ground and reassess safety measures for South Korean nationals.

During the meeting, Kim said that there were no reports of Koreans being harmed as of 9 p.m. Monday, but warned that the situation could deteriorate further. She urged officials to remain fully prepared and to take all necessary steps to ensure the continued safety of South Korean citizens.

Approximately 70 South Koreans are currently staying in Venezuela.

Kim also evaluated preparations made in cooperation with the local Korean community last year, including the establishment of four evacuation shelters for nationals. The facilities have been pre-stocked with emergency food supplies, medical kits and satellite communication equipment with financial support from the ministry, she said, adding that additional assistance would be provided if needed.

The vice minister instructed officials at headquarters and the embassy to maintain close communication and to ensure that evacuation and withdrawal plans are thoroughly prepared and ready for immediate implementation should conditions worsen.

Kim further reiterated that South Korea has issued a Level 4 travel ban, the highest level in its four-tier travel alert system that prohibits travel, for areas near Venezuela’s border with Colombia, while maintaining a Level 3 advisory, which strongly urges departure, for all other parts of the country.

She called on officials to continue advising South Koreans currently in Venezuela to leave as soon as commercial flights resume, and urged those planning to travel there to cancel or postpone their trips.

Acting Ambassador to Venezuela Chung Han-uk said the embassy is maintaining close contact with the local Korean community and conducting frequent safety checks. He added that preparations are in place to operate the four evacuation shelters without disruption and to implement emergency protection measures if necessary.

The Foreign Ministry said it will continue to closely monitor developments in Venezuela and take all necessary steps to safeguard South Korean nationals.