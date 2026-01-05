Hyundai Motor Group posts record US sales in 2025 on hybrid surge

Hyundai Motor and Kia, South Korea’s top two automakers, have set a combined sales target of 7.51 million units this year globally, seeking moderate growth by rolling out new eco-friendly models and flexible electrification strategies tailored to regional demand.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles while its smaller affiliate Kia targets 3.35 million. The companies expect 1.27 million vehicles to be sold domestically and 6.23 million units overseas.

The sales goal represents a 3.2 percent increase from last year’s combined performance of 7.27 million vehicles sold globally.

In 2025, Hyundai’s sales totaled 4.14 million units, down 0.1 percent from the previous year. Kia posted 3.14 million units, marking a 2 percent increase and its highest annual sales on record.

Both carmakers said they plan to achieve this year’s target by strengthening their hybrid electric vehicle lineups and expanding eco-friendly models, while increasing production at overseas manufacturing sites to better respond to regional demand.

"Despite complex internal and external business risks in 2025, including tariff burdens, Hyundai strengthened its position in major global markets, including North America, by strengthening its eco-friendly vehicle lineup," a Hyundai Motor official said.

"Building on strong product competitiveness and the expansion of an eco-friendly portfolio, we will continue to pursue sales growth and strengthen our ability to respond to local supply chains through full-scale operation of new production bases."

In the critical US market, Hyundai Motor Group posted its strongest-ever US sales last year, driven by surging demand for hybrid vehicles and sport utility vehicles despite tariff concerns.

Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis sold a combined 1.83 million vehicles in the US last year, up 7.5 percent on-year, marking their highest annual figure since entering the market. By brand, Hyundai sold 901,686 vehicles in the US, exceeding the 900,000 mark for the first time. Kia sold a record 852,155 vehicles, a 7 percent increase on-year. Meanwhile, the group’s luxury brand Genesis sold 82,331, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

Industry officials attributed the gains to a strategic shift toward hybrids and SUVs, which helped cushion the impact of weakening EV demand and tariff burdens.

Hyundai Motor and Kia's eco-friendly vehicle sales in the US totaled 434,725 units last year, marking a 25.5 percent increase from a year earlier. Of the total, hybrid vehicles accounted for a record-breaking 331,023 units, the highest level ever.

“Hyundai closed 2025 on a high note, achieving our fifth straight year of record retail sales, along with delivering best-ever December totals and retail sales,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, in a press release.