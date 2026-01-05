Two new participating life insurance savings plans designed to empower financial well-being and meet evolving customer needs for flexibility and growth

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of two new participating life insurance savings plans — Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan — designed to help customers achieve financial goals with enhanced flexibility and growth potential.

Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan is designed to support long-term wealth accumulation and planning, complementing the existing Genesis Plan, which focuses on medium-term financial goals with flexible access to policy value. With the launch of the Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and completion of the Genesis Series, Manulife now offers customers a broader suite of solutions to meet diverse financial needs. Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, on the other hand, provides immediate financial security with a high guaranteed cash value, up to 83% of the total premium paid from day one, and the potential to achieve a TIRR of 4.6% by the end of the 10th policy year[1]. Together, these plans empower customers to access personalized financial solutions, offering different options to support their needs at every stage of life.

This launch reflects Manulife's commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. As revealed in the latest Manulife Asia Care Survey, 70% of respondents in Hong Kong view financial health as a key driver of longevity, and 61% believe insurance plays a vital role in sustaining physical health. These findings highlight the strong connection between financial planning and overall well-being. By offering solutions that combine growth potential and flexibility, Manulife empowers individuals to safeguard both their physical and financial well-being.

"Financial well-being is a key part of living a healthy, balanced life," said KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "With the launch of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, we are complementing our existing product suite and giving customers more choices to grow and access their wealth when needed, while supporting them through life's challenges. True well-being means caring for physical, mental, and financial health, and our goal is to empower people to plan confidently and protect what matters most."

Enhanced Withdrawal and Legacy Planning Services[6] for Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan

With the introduction of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, Manulife reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers to achieve their financial goals while supporting their overall well-being.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.