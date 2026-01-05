LG Household & Health Care CEO Lee Sun-joo on Monday urged employees to embrace “agile adaptation” as a condition for survival, calling for a transformation that allows the company to lead change in the rapidly evolving Korean beauty industry.

In her first New Year’s address since taking office last October, Lee laid out her strategic vision for 2026, stressing the need to move beyond a traditional product-driven model. “We must evolve beyond simple product sales into a beauty and health company grounded in scientific research,” she said.

Lee likened the current market to a crowded sea, where speed and flexibility now matter more than sheer scale.

“In the past, the market was led by a few large ships,” she said. “Now, countless small yachts are moving swiftly toward their own goals, succeeding because they can adjust their course quickly and flexibly.”

To respond to this shift, Lee called for reorganizing the business around high-impact core brands rather than expanding product lines indiscriminately, with the aim of becoming a faster and more consumer-centric organization. Reflecting this strategy, the company established its “Neo Beauty” division in December, naming Dr. Groot and Euthymol as flagship brands.

“We will cultivate these brands into high-tech health care platforms and operate them independently to accelerate global growth,” she said. Lee also introduced the “FACE” concept — flexibility, autonomy, communication and enthusiasm — as the mindset guiding the organization’s transformation.

She concluded by urging employees to sharpen market insight and deliver a “wow experience” for customers, calling for decisive action rooted in the company’s strengths.