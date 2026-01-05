Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Monday announced a set of new initiatives linked to the city’s flagship health program, Wrist Doctor 9988, aimed at promoting healthier daily habits among residents.

Speaking at a citizen forum at the Seodaemun District Public Health Center, Oh unveiled the “Healthy Five Champions Challenge,” a participation-based campaign that packages several of Seoul’s existing health policies into a single program.

Under the challenge, participants are asked to complete five health-related activities: meeting walking goals using Wrist Doctor 9988, the city’s health tracking app; obtaining a fitness certification through Seoul Fitness 9988; visiting designated waterfront wellness spaces that are part of the city’s riverside revitalization program; eating a healthy meal at participating restaurants; and walking the Namsan Circular Trail.

Seoul City said the challenge was designed to lower the barrier to adopting healthier routines by integrating them into everyday activities.

The first 10,000 participants to complete all five missions will receive an additional 1,000 Wrist Doctor 9988 points as an incentive.

Oh said the program reflects the city’s philosophy that health begins with small, consistent choices.

“These are not difficult or grand challenges,” he said.

“They are simple habits anyone can try in daily life, reminding us that good health starts with everyday decisions.”

Seoul Fitness 9988, which officially entered full operation last month, provides residents with access to physical fitness assessments and customized exercise prescriptions at nearby community facilities, regardless of age or fitness level.

City officials said they expect the combined initiatives to further strengthen Wrist Doctor 9988’s role as a pillar of Seoul’s public health strategy, while reinforcing its popularity among both local and international residents.

In a recent city survey measuring public satisfaction with municipal initiatives, Wrist Doctor 9988 ranked the third-most positively evaluated municipal policies by both Korean citizens and foreign residents in Seoul.