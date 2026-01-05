Hyundai’s humanoid Atlas, LG’s CLOiD highlight Korea’s physical AI push

South Korea’s industrial heavyweights are arriving at CES 2026 with a shared message: artificial intelligence is moving beyond software and screens, and into the physical world.

Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics and Doosan are set to showcase their latest AI robotics technologies at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, highlighting what they describe as the next stage of AI: systems that can perceive real-world conditions and carry out physical tasks.

At the center of their showcases is physical AI, a buzzword that refers to artificial intelligence embedded in machines such as robots and autonomous vehicles. Unlike AI that processes data or generates content, physical AI combines sensors, computer vision and actuators, enabling machines to interact with and adapt to their environments. The shift reflects a broader move from AI that merely “thinks” to AI that has a “body.”

At its CES media day on Monday, Hyundai Motor will present its AI robotics strategy under the theme “Partnering Human Progress: AI Robotics, Beyond Lab-scale to Everyday Life.” A key highlight: the world’s first public live demonstration of the next-generation Atlas humanoid robot, developed by Hyundai’s US-based robotics subsidiary, Boston Dynamics. The fully electric Atlas replaces hydraulic actuation with advanced electric systems, enabling more precise motion, including joints capable of 360-degree rotation.

Beyond hardware upgrades, Atlas reflects a shift toward learning-based control. The robot incorporates reinforcement learning, allowing it to refine movements through trial and error — a defining feature of physical AI that contrasts with fixed, pre-programmed motion systems.

Hyundai Motor will also unveil plans to expand its AI robotics ecosystem through its Software-Defined Factory, a data- and software-driven manufacturing model designed to maximize flexibility. By integrating AI robotics, vehicles, logistics and software, the group aims to position itself as an end-to-end provider spanning robot development, training and deployment.

LG Electronics, meanwhile, will debut its humanoid home robot CLOiD, signaling a strategic pivot in its robotics roadmap. Designed for residential use, CLOiD features two arms and five-fingered hands capable of performing household tasks, while also functioning as a personal AI assistant that coordinates smart appliances based on users’ schedules and lifestyles. The launch follows LG’s decision to abandon its earlier companion robot project Q9, after concluding that the two-wheeled design was unsuitable for household environments.

“At CES 2026, we will showcase LG’s efforts toward realizing a ‘zero-labor home,’ including the LG CLOiD home robot,” said Baek Seung-tae, executive vice president and head of LG’s home appliance business.

Doosan Robotics will present Scan & Go, a physical AI-powered system that combines robotic arms with autonomous mobile robots. Using advanced 3D vision, the system can scan large structures such as turbine blades, aircraft fuselages and building facades; generate optimal work paths; and perform tasks including inspection, sanding and grinding. The technology has earned both the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in AI and the Robotics Innovation Award.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is expected to emphasize its broader AI ecosystem under the theme “Your AI Companion for Everyday Life,” centering on applications across home appliances, televisions and mobile devices. A focal point is the Bespoke AI Refrigerator, the first appliance to integrate Google’s Gemini AI, offering real-time food tracking, personalized recipe recommendations and automated grocery management.