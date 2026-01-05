Katseye’s new single “Internet Girl” entered Spotify’s Global Daily Top Songs Chart at No. 13.

The catchy dance tune rolled out on Friday and generated approximately 2.87 million streams on the platform on the day of release, the most for the group.

The latest endeavor pushed back its previous release on the chart as well. “Gabriela” jumped 38 rungs on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global Chart to No. 14, and “Gnarly” reentered the chart at No. 191.

The former is sitting at No. 63 on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Jan. 3, extending its stay to 23 weeks. “Beautiful Chaos,” second mini album that includes both songs, is staying on Billboard 200 at No. 31.

Katseye gave the audience at its concert the first listen of “Internet Girl” in November, during its tour in the US.