'KPop Demon Hunters' claims best animated feature at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards

“Squid Game” continued its dominant Critics Choice streak with a third best foreign language series win at the 31st annual ceremony on Monday, while auteur Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" failed to convert its two nominations into wins.

“Squid Game” first made history at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, becoming the first Korean drama to win best foreign language series. At the same ceremony, star Lee Jung-jae also broke barriers as the first Korean actor to win best actor in a drama series.

The series repeated its success at the February 2025 ceremony, once again taking home the best foreign language series trophy. In the television categories, the Critics Choice Awards announce only the titles of nominated and winning series, without distinguishing between individual seasons. “Squid Game” released its first season in 2022, followed by a second season in 2024, with its final season premiering in June 2025.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, director Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” earned nominations for best adapted screenplay and best foreign language film but went home empty-handed. Best adapted screenplay was awarded to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” while best foreign language film went to “Secret Agent,” a Brazilian neo-noir historical political thriller.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” the first overseas-produced animated film centered on K-pop idols and the first musical animated feature in history to center on K-pop music, took home best animated feature and best song for “Golden,” a key song from the film.

The acclaimed Critics Choice Awards are presented annually by the American Critics Choice Association, an organization comprising roughly 600 broadcast, film and television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada. Held early each year, the ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements across film and television and is often viewed as an early indicator of momentum heading into major awards races, including the Emmys. This year's event opened Monday in Santa Monica, California.