As investment dries up, audiences stay home, local distributors have few strong cards to play

By now, the lament over Korean cinema's postpandemic struggles has become something of a truism: the rows of empty seats at multiplexes, the tentpoles that fizzled on arrival, the investors backing out. And yet 2025 managed to add even more insult to the injury: For the first time in years, not a single homegrown production crossed the threshold of 10 million admissions, long considered the gold standard for megahit status here. Hollywood imports "Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" made a late march to the top two spots for the year, while Korean tentpoles from big-name filmmakers and stars sputtered one after another.

The 2026 slate bears the hangover of all that. The country's five major distributors — CJ ENM, Lotte Entertainment, Next Entertainment World, Showbox and PlusM Entertainment — so far have 22 Korean films penciled in for theatrical release. To put that in perspective, the comparative number marked 37 in 2022 and 40 in 2023.

Yet for all the doom and gloom, distributors are not just going down without a fight. They have trimmed the bloat and doubled down on their strongest cards to lure audiences back to multiplexes. Following are a few films worth watching out for in 2026.

"Hope"

Director: Na Hong-jin

Release: Expected summer 2026

Na Hong-jin has only a handful of films to his credit, but he has long been the household name in Korean cinema when it comes to obsessive perfectionism. The filmmaker made his name with brutally efficient thrillers — "The Chaser" (2008) and "The Yellow Sea" (2010) — that established him as one of the sharpest genre craftspersons working today, with an unmistakable taste for the bleak. Then came 2016's "The Wailing," and something clicked. That film, a stomach-churning puzzle box wrapped in wild shamanic rituals and occult horror, became a sensation at home and abroad. It marked the moment Na transcended the genre sandbox and became a different animal entirely.

"Hope" marks Na's return to commercial cinema after nearly a decade out of view. The sci-fi thriller is set in a remote village near Korea's heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, with the story kicking off when reports surface of a tiger sighting. Na has assembled a global ensemble for the production, pairing Korean stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon (of "Squid Game" fame) with Hollywood power couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

The stakes could not be higher for PlusM Entertainment, the distribution arm of local multiplex chain Megabox, which is coming off a hot streak with the bare-knuckle "Roundup" franchise and political drama "12.12: The Day." It has already been revealed that "Hope" carries the biggest budget ever committed to a single Korean production — which mean somewhere north of $35 million, topping Bong Joon-ho's 2013 "Snowpiercer." The distributor is backing that bet with seven films slated for 2026, leading the pack among major players.

Na has talked about turning "Hope" into a franchise, potentially spanning three films or more. But given how long his films take to complete, one should not expect those sequels any time soon.

"Colony"

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Release: Expected May 2026

You never quite know what Yeon Sang-ho is cooking up next, but you will recognize his fingerprints the moment you see one of his works. The "Train to Busan" director has kept busy of late, bouncing between mediums and platforms and bringing his careerlong preoccupation with faith, gullibility and human weakness to an increasingly global audience. Yeon's latest experiment, microbudget thriller "The Ugly," suggested a possible path forward for an industry under strain, with its stripped-down playbook to recoup costs through profit-sharing arrangements with cast and crew.

"Colony" finds Yeon back in the realm of zombies that won him his fame. This time he portrays a biotech conference spiraling into chaos with a quickly mutating virus.

The film pairs Yeon with Gianna Jun — at 45, still one of Korean cinema's most bankable female leads — in their first-ever collaboration. While Yeon has built his recent profile through Netflix projects, "Colony" marks a return to local theatrical distribution through Showbox, which has four Korean films on its 2026 slate after a commercially disappointing 2025.

Meanwhile, Yeon is not slowing down. He is also developing "Paradise Lost," another microbudget project that continues the lean production model he pioneered with "The Ugly."

"Humint"

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan

Release: Feb. 11

In any discussion of Korea's greatest directors abroad, the name Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning "Parasite," immediately comes to the fore. Some film buffs might cite "Oldboy" director Park Chan-wook. Perhaps a few cinephiles point to Lee Chang-dong, known for "Poetry." But when it comes to the domestic box office, few can match Ryoo Seung-wan's pull.

Ryoo's formula, while not the most refined, has proven remarkably durable over the past decade — that brash, propulsive brand of action flick with B-movie swagger and just enough political edge to get crowds fired up. His "Veteran" series remains the gold standard for that approach. The 2015 original pulled in 13.4 million admissions; 2024 sequel "I, the Executioner" added another 7.5 million, a near-miraculous haul for homegrown films lately.

"Humint" takes Ryoo into the waters of espionage once again, in the wake of past successes "The Berlin File" and "Escape From Mogadishu." The film follows intelligence operatives from North and South Korea whose paths collide in far eastern Russia's Vladivostok. It was shot on location in Latvia, continuing the director's penchant for overseas production.

Perennial heartthrob Zo In-sung and rising star Park Jeong-min lead the cast. The presence of Park, in particular, gives the film a jolt of cultural currency — the actor has emerged as perhaps the buzziest name in Korean entertainment after his viral performance at last year's Blue Dragon Awards ceremony turned him into an overnight meme sensation.

The Feb. 11 release date is ambitious by design, landing squarely in the Lunar New Year holiday window traditionally reserved for crowd-pleasing blockbusters. With that timing and Ryoo's proven track record, "Humint" represents what may be the industry's best shot at a bona fide homegrown hit in the first half of the year.

What's streaming

Why bother with multiplexes when you can watch from your couch? That question keeps distributors up at night, as Netflix keeps making its case with deep pockets local producers cannot match.

Though the streamer has yet to announce its official 2026 roster, the standout project so far seems likely to be "Possible Love," directed by Lee Chang-dong — the aforementioned auteur behind exquisitely crafted slow-burns like "Secret Sunshine" and "Burning." The pairing of a streaming juggernaut and an art house master caught many off guard, but perhaps it is simply a sign of the times when theatrical distribution can no longer guarantee returns.

"Possible Love" follows two married couples whose opposite lives become entangled, starring heavyweights Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. Production wrapped in November, with a release expected in the second half of the year.

Elsewhere on the slate, Netflix has "Tygo" in the works. The spinoff of the "Extraction" franchise stars Don Lee, better known to Korean audiences as Ma Dong-suk, Lee Jin-uk and Blackpink's Lisa. Whether that unlikely combination makes it to the screen this year remains to be seen.