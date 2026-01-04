BEIJING, China — President Lee Jae Myung kicked off his official engagement in Beijing with a meeting with Koreans living in China, saying that his state visit would serve as a “significant milestone” in laying out a roadmap for the next 30 years of bilateral ties.

Lee underscored the significance of launching this year’s “practical diplomacy” with a four-day state visit to China — the first by a Korean president since 2017 — as he met about 300 South Koreans living in China.

The trip is a reciprocal visit following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to South Korea on the sidelines of the 2025 APEC summit in Gyeongju from Oct. 30 to Nov.1, Xi’s first state visit to Korea since 2014.

“This return visit will serve as an important marker in charting the next 30 years of our relationship, building on more than three decades of diplomatic ties,” Lee told South Koreans living in China on Sunday at the Wanda Vista Hotel in Beijing.

Acknowledging the twists and turns in bilateral ties since normalization of diplomatic relations in 1992, Lee pledged to “sustain the current positive momentum to ensure that such difficulties are never repeated.”

Lee further said the South Korean government would “do its utmost to strengthen communication and cooperation based on mutual respect and consideration between our two governments.”

In his speech, Lee also underscored that the two countries had exchanged state visits within just two months, calling it “unprecedented.”

“This reflects a shared recognition — and a strong determination — by both the Korean and Chinese governments that bilateral relations should be normalized as swiftly as possible and advanced toward a future-oriented partnership,” Lee told South Koreans in Beijing.

Lee stressed the importance of economic cooperation with China, as well as Beijing’s role in advancing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“China is now a competitor with us in global markets, yet based on our respective comparative advantages, there remain boundless opportunities for cooperation — in renewable energy, biotechnology, the silver economy, and many other fields,” Lee said.

“Moreover, China is an indispensable partner in advancing peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula," Lee added.

The Lee administration is seeking China to play a more active role in bringing North Korea back to the dialogue table, particularly ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China in April.

During the meeting, Lee notably pledged to “resolve the inconveniences surrounding overseas voting.”

“Here in China, despite its vast geography, only 10 polling stations were set up for overseas elections, causing considerable hardship for many of you,” Lee told Koreans residing in China. “We will accelerate efforts to improve the overseas election system so that no obstacles stand in the way of your exercise of sovereignty.”

Lee embarked on his state visit to China on Sunday, a day before his high-stakes meeting with Xi on Monday afternoon.

Lee was welcomed by Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun at Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Cheong Wa Dae highlighted the significance of Beijing sending a higher-ranking official to greet Lee at the airport than in previous cases.

During former President Park Geun-hye’s state visit to China in 2013, the welcoming official was Zhang Yesui, then executive vice foreign minister. During former President Moon Jae-in’s state visit in 2017, the greeting was conducted by Kong Xuanyou, then an assistant foreign minister.

The welcoming arrangement was widely seen as “reflecting China’s intention to consolidate momentum toward the full restoration of Korea–China relations through its first state-level diplomatic engagement of the new year," the presidential office spokesperson said Sunday.

During his state visit, Lee will attend a Korea–China business forum on Monday, then meet Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. He is also set to hold talks and a luncheon with Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday before heading to Shanghai for a dinner with Chen Jining, the city’s Communist Party secretary.

On Wednesday, Lee will join a Korea–China venture and startup event in Shanghai and visit the site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea before returning to Seoul.